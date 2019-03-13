Luke leads Stags charge as Titans are tamed

Banchory Stags edged Aberdeen Titans in the Grampian League Division 1 play-offs, winning the quarter-final first leg 64-59.

As expected, with home advantage, the Titans had the better of the first half, winning the first quarter 22-15 and the second 14-10 to lead at half-time 36-25.

The Stags turned the tide in the third quarter and defensive performances from all team members was outstanding, holding their Greek opponents to eight points. Coach Scott Williams asked Erik Babcock to man-mark their top scorer Birdas and he was supported by the rest of the squad in a box and one defence. Birdas, who had scored 20 of the Titans’ 36 points in the first half, was shut out completely for the third quarter which was won 8-17 by the Stags.

In the fourth quarter the Stags began to look like the team most likely to win. Youngster Luke McCann showed maturity beyond his 17 years as he scored 10 points and defended emphatically to earn himself the man of the match honour.

Damian Kus scored 16 points, Luke McCann 13 and Euan Mullin 11.

The second leg was due to be played on Wednesday night.

In Division 2, Banchory Bucks had an outstanding 93-65 win against the much fancied Lithuanian team LT Lithuanica in the first leg, a superb victory against a higher placed team. It was Bucks’ their highest score ever.

The second leg saw the Bucks reach the semis with another excellent performance, winning 75-58 for an aggregate 168-123 triumph.

The Bucks will play Portlethen Pumas in the semi-final, with the first leg at Banchory Academy next Wednesday (7.15pm).