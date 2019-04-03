Maroc are named Club of Year in Aberdeenshire Sports Awards

Mar Orienteering Club were crowned Club of the Year 2018 at the 2019 Aberdeenshire Sports Council Awards at the Garioch Centre, Inverurie recently.

This followed up the club junior section’s Team of the Year award last year.

In addition, Aboyne Academy’s Matthew Gooch was nominated for the Male Sports award for the second year running.

In the past 12 months, Maroc have hosted the British Championships at Balmoral along with running another 20 regional and local events, training and after-school sessions.

National championship podium performances were achieved at both junior and senior level with nine members aged from 14 to 70 being current British champions for their age group.

The junior section won the Scottish Inter-Club competition for the 11th year in a row at the Jamie Stevenson Trophy event held in Braemar.

The club work with schools and community groups to develop the sport in the Deeside area, collaborating with Active Schools to co-host summer orienteering festivals for local schools.

This is a very busy time for Maroc, with a North Area training session being held at the weekend in Banchory for junior orienteers from Deeside, Speyside, Inverness and Moray.

Older junior members took part in national selection races being held south of the border where W18 Eilidh Campbell of Banchory Academy took second place at the Lancaster University Sprint and won the middle distance at Hampsfell in the Lake District on Sunday. M18 Matthew Gooch was second at Hampsfell, just missing out on a win by 45 seconds.

This weekend there is the Scottish Middle Distance Championships and the second Scottish League event in Stirling and on the Easter weekend, several Maroc members will be travelling to the south of England to join over 4500 orienteers for the prestigious Jan Kjellstrom Festival being held near Reading.

Closer to home Maroc are hosting a regional event at Coull, Aboyne on April 28 as well as holding sessions at Aboyne and Banchory academies.

More information can be found on website www. marocscotland.org.uk or on Facebook @Mar Orienteering Club – MAROC.