Nicole and GB team-mates do it in style in Pony Nations Cup

Banchory girl Nicole Lockhead Anderson and nine-year-old bay gelding Gangnam Style II ensured a win for GB in the Pony Nations Cup on Sunday.

The 16-year-old and Gangnam Style II, owned by mum Claire Lockhead, going last for the four-girl Great Britain team in Lamprechtshausen, Austria, picked up four penalties in their first round but set off into their second round determined to secure a clear and they did just that.

The Team LeMieux Ponies won their respective Nations Cup in convincing style.

In the Austrian sunshine at the Sportridingclub Lamprechtshausen, the British riders and ponies bagged five clears across their eight rounds to take the win on a total of four penalties.

Shaunie Greig, aged 15, from Dunfermline, delivered the perfect start with Casino Royale, a 15-year-old bay gelding owned by Anne Greig.

As the first in for the Brits, Shaunie would have given the other riders great confidence as she rode her two rounds with fluency and precision and put a double clear performance onto the board.

Following Shaunie was Tahnia Jordan Jones from Swindon, also 15, with Jumper, a 12-year-old grey gelding owned by Julie Jordan.

Tahnia and the aptly named Jumper also posted a superb double clear.

The third rider for GB was 13-year-old Claudia Moore from Brentwood, Essex on Elando Van De Roshoeve, a 14-year-old bay gelding owned by Katrina Moore. Claudia finished with four penalties in round one and 10 penalties in round two. The chef d’equipe accompanying the squad was Clare Whitaker.

For further information on the show and full results, visit www.horsedeluxe.at

LeMieux is the leading manufacturer of saddle pads in the UK and one of the fastest growing equestrian brands in Europe.

The GB showjumping teams are supported by the British Equestrian Federation’s World Class Programme, funded by UK Sport through the National Lottery. The programme focuses on identifying talent, developing potential and maximising medal-winning performances.