Robbie races to new Mither Tap best

After a brief quiet period on the racing front for Deeside Runners, there has been a flurry of activity again.

The action kicked off at the Mither Tap hill race at Bennachie on Thursday July 19, where Robbie Simpson smashed the course record in a time of 29min 11sec, which is more than two minutes off the previous best time.

Commonwealth Games marathon bronze winner Robbie, from Banchory, has been in Switzerland most of the summer and during this time has been successful in four mountain races including the Zermatt Alpine Uphill Marathon.

His next challenge is the 31km Sierre-Zinal Mountain Race this month.

Deeside had lots of success elsewhere at Mither Tap.

Felix Wilson finished third behind Robbie and Hamish Battle, who set the previous course record, in an excellent time of 32.53 whilst Dan Whitehead, who has won this event four times previously, was sixth overall and 1st over 40.

Bob Sheridan and Miles Newman were second and third over 50 respectively with Bob only 10 seconds away from first place.

On the women’s side Katie Henderson finished third overall and 1st over 40 whilst Jane Oliver was 3rd over 50.

Moving onto the weekend, the highlight was undoubtedly Stephanie Provan helping Scotland achieve an impressive victory against England to win the women’s team competition in the Snowdon international mountain race, a 10-mile race up and down the highest summit in England and Wales.

Steph finished ninth in the race overall in a very impressive time of 1hr 29min 31sec.

Also on Saturday July 21, several Deesiders, including Jamie Ross for the first time, participated in the Tom Na Bat hill race at the Tomintoul Games.

Joseph Wright continued his recent excellent form with another impressive victory in a time of just over 30 minutes which is very good going on a route which although only 3.5 miles long has more than 300 metres ascent and involves ploughing up and down through lots of heather.

Elsewhere Alan Smith used local knowledge of the route to produce another fine display in finishing seventh overall and 2nd M50, with Bob Sheridan finishing 3rd M50 while Samantha Rendall ran very well to win the women’s race, knocking four minutes off her time from last year.

Jamie finished ninth overall and 3rd M40. Also well done to Nick Mardall, Miles Newman, David and Jane Oliver whoran well in very warm conditions.

l The Aboyne Highland Games take place on the Aboyne Green, situated in the centre of the village, on Saturday. Competitions commence at 10.30am and continue until approximately 5.30pm.

All car parking and seating are free, on a first come first served basis.

Admission charges are: Adult £12, children (5-15) £3, Under 5s free.

For more information and a full programme of events go to www.aboynegames.com