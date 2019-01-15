Robbie’s off and running in Spanish training

Banchory’s Robbie Simpson has set himself a new marathon target after winning the Commonwealth Games bronze medal last year.

Robbie, who is preparing for the new season in Spain, told the Deeside Piper this week of his plans for the year.

“At the moment I’m training in Calasparra in the Murcia region of Spain,” he said. “Last year I trained here before going to the Commonwealths and it set me up well for the season so it’s great to be back again.

“My next big target is the London Marathon in April so over the next weeks here I’m beginning the main training.

“The climate is dry and cool but with much longer day length than in Scotland at the moment so it’s easier to fit in more hours of training.”

He continued: “In the autumn I had a bad back injury which stopped me running for a few weeks and it took another two months to return to full training and racing which meant missing a lot of racing.

“I was able to get back to a good level of fitness in time for the Christmas period where I did the Banchory Boxing Day run, the Tilli 10k and Lumphanan Detox 10k.

“I managed to finish first in all three and set a course record at Lumphanan so it was a good confidence boost before heading away on training camp.

“Over the next few months I plan to run the Barcelona Half Marathon and Inverness Half Marathon and maybe one or two other Scottish races as part of my training for London.

“If the winter goes well my target is to improve my best marathon time of 2:15.04.”

Robbie won the marathon bronze in the Gold Coast last April in 2:19.36.