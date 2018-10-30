Super Shannon made honorary life member at Aboyne GC

Aboyne Golf Club made Shannon McWilliam an honorary life member at the season-end prize-giving ceremony on Saturday night.

The prestigious award was made in recognition of Shannon’s outstanding achievements in the amateur game.

Making the award, club president Justin Grant said: “It is over 20 years since Aboyne Golf Club was able to make such an award, but Shannon has had an outstanding few years, culminating in being selected to play for GB&I in the Curtis Cup this season.”

Justin went on to list Shannon’s career highlights:

2014

l Aged 14, the youngest ever Aberdeenshire County champion, also winning the Under-18 title later that year

l Represented European Girls team in Slovakia

2015

l 3rd in Helen Holm Scottish Open

l British Girls Team Trophy winner

l Nominated for the Scottish Golfer of the Year

2016

l Scottish Ladies Order of Merit winner

l Top 10 finish at the Alfred Dunhill Cup with Joakim Lagergren

l Broke the course record at Aboyne, with seven under par

2017

l Runner-up in the Helen Holm Scottish Open

l Won the Lady Heathcoat-Amory Memorial Medal for the lowest qualifying score for the British Girls Championships

2018

l Winner of the Borders Ladies Championship in South Africa

l 2nd in South African Woman’s Masters – winning the Sally Little Trophy for leading amateur

l 4th in Helen Holm Scottish Open

l Team County champions with Aberdeenshire ladies

“Shannon won her first full international cap in the Home Internationals in 2015 aged 16, taking three points from five matches,” Justin added. “Further caps followed in 2016, 2017 and 2018.

“She went on to represent GB&I as the only Scot selected at the Curtis Cup in Quaker Ridge, New York in June. Although the overall result was a disappointing one for GB&I, against a very strong US team, Shannon picked up a half-point for the team, and following her narrow defeat in her singles match against the world No 6 Lauren Stephenson, I can safely say that she did not look out of place mixing it with the world’s best.

“For outstanding achievements in the amateur game, Aboyne Golf Club would like to present Shannon McWilliam with a lifetime honorary membership.“

Shannon, 18, is a former pupil at Aboyne Academy who still lives in Torphins.

In her acceptance speech she said: “A huge thank you to Aboyne Golf Club for presenting me with an honorary membership. “I can’t thank the club and members enough for the support they gave me throughout the Curtis Cup and over the years. I am very proud to be an honorary member.”