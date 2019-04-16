Third time lucky as Aboyne are named the best club in Scotland

Aboyne Tennis Club has been crowned Club of the Year at the Tennis Scotland Awards 2018, after missing out narrowly in 2016 and 2017.

Founded in the early 1900s, Aboyne Tennis Club has become a key part of the local community.

With members ranging from just five years old to 73, the club caters for people of all ages and has seven active competing teams.

Club chairman Brian Howell said: “It’s a privilege to be recognised as Scotland’s Club of the Year.

“Having just completed a major project to refurbish the courts and install LED floodlights we are delighted that our membership has grown, and our junior section is thriving with both boys and girls competing at area representative level in most age groups.

“We are keen to build on this by becoming an ever more vibrant, inclusive club promoting tennis in Deeside.”

In a £170,000 project, the club’s four courts were completely refurbished and new floodlights installed in 2017.

A club spokesperson commented on Facebook: “A massive congratulations to everyone at Aboyne Tennis Club.

“We were winners of the 2018 Scottish Tennis Club of the Year (having come close in 2016 and 2017) and we were delighted to have a few of us at Gleneagles this evening to pick up the award from Tennis Scotland.”

Two other Aberdeenshire locals scooped national accolades at the awards, held at Gleneagles last Tuesday night.

Hamish McBain, 64, of Rothes Tennis Club was awarded the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award in recognition of over half a century of service to the sport.

Official of the Year was picked up by Teresa Tait, 54, of Elgin Tennis Club.

Hamish, a former process operator in a distillery, first started playing tennis in 1966 and still volunteers at Rothes Tennis Club today. He is also a secretary and treasurer at Rothes and Highlands Tennis and is on the Committee at Moray Tennis Forum.

Teresa, a rural surveyor, plays for Elgin Ladies B team and runs a number of junior events at her local club and across the Highlands.

Tennis Scotland chief executive Blane Dodds praised the high calibre of talent, saying: “Our ambition is to not only harness the success of our players on the world stage, but deliver a legacy that inspires more people across Scotland to play at a local level, and we can only do so with the support of many dedicated coaches, clubs and volunteers like those recognised.

“I’d like to congratulate Hamish, Teresa and Aboyne Tennis Club for their well-earned achievement and for everything that they are doing to help encourage more people to pick up a racquet and have some fun.”

More than 70 finalists were shortlisted across 14 different categories, with 10 of the winners now being put forward to the LTA British Tennis Awards. The national finalists will be announced at the end of April.

For more information on the Tennis Scotland please visit https://www3.lta.org.uk/in-your-area/scotland/ or follow @tennisscotland on Twitter and Instagram.