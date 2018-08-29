Wakeboarding World Champ heads to Aboyne Loch

World champion Hannah Whitely dropped in to Aboyne Loch recently to show off her skills.

The kite-boarder switched disciplines onto a wakeboard for a special filming session on the water, supported by Aberdeen Water-ski club and its’ tow boat.

She impressed those watching, on the shoreline – and online via an internet live stream, with her skills.

She is the latest to visit the UK’s most northerly water-ski club which is increasingly attracting visitors to the sport and the area. Membership of the not for profit club has been growing despite the summer weather reuslting in lower water level.s

Chairperson Katrina Morton said: “We hope to be able to continue water-skiing and wake-boarding at Aboyne Loch until this new generation of water lovers are ready to take over.

“ That’s a huge ambition for me and for all members of the club which, if we achieve, will provide a fabulous prize for the community.

If you are interested in finding out more about Aberdeen Water Ski Club visit www.aberdeenwaterski.info..