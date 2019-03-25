Young Teagan heading for Oz after serious injury scare

Banchory girl Teagan Batho has fought back from breaking her spine in two places to win the Garioch Gymnastics Club Championships and is now heading for Australia.

Teagan, 15, has been given the opportunity to train and coach Down Under with the Darwin Gymnastics Club.

She has achieved much since taking up gymnastics at the age of seven.

Within two years, Teagan had competed at Scottish level and, in 2013, she was part of a five-strong team in the British Junior finals where they came third – a first for the Scottish team.

She has since competed at the Scottish Championships every year and she went on to secure a team gold medal as part of the Scottish National Development team in the 2017 British Championships.

Unfortunately, Teagan then broke her spine in two places and had to wear a spinal brace for six months.

She has, however, fought back with remarkable determination and focus, winning the Garioch Club Championships and Gymnast of the Year in 2018. She is now fighting fit and came 12th overall in the Scottish Junior Championships last month, qualifying for the bars final.

Teagan has competed throughout the UK over the past seven years, and has now been given the opportunity of a lifetime to compete on the international stage in Darwin.

It is a great achievement for any athlete but, following such a tough comeback after her injury, she is delighted to have been selected as one of only three gymnasts to compete for Garioch in Australia.

The Rotary Clubs of Aboyne and Upper Deeside and Banchory-Ternan were delighted to make a contribution towards her expenses for this trip and wish her all the best for the future.

Meanwhile Izzy Tolometti from Alford took part in the British Championships in Liverpool last weekend. Izzy, 19, has had almost a year out of competing since captaining the Scottish team to fifth place at the Commonwealth Games in Australia last year.

Izzy chose to compete on beam and floor only, where she showed some lovely new skills and enjoyed being back out on the competition floor.