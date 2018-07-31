youngsters getting into their stride

Young Banchory Stonehaven AC athletes Craig Strachan, Maddy Silcock and Alisha Rees have been making headlines recently.

Craig, 16, from Finzean, has just been selected to represent Scotland in the U18 team for the Celtic Games International against Wales and Ireland at Grangemouth Stadium on Saturday.

Craig will compete in the 200 metres and relay, and will be looking for further success in the 200m as he recently gained an excellent bronze medal at the same distance in the Schools International event, also held at Grangemouth, in mid-July.

Racing against the top U17 athletes from England, Wales and Ireland, Craig ran an excellent time of 22.19 seconds and retains his position at the top of the U17 Scottish rankings at this distance.

Eighteen-year-old Maddy, from Aboyne, represented Scotland last week at the U20 Welsh International, in the relay and guest 100m, in which she came first in a time of 12.5 seconds.

While recovering from a foot injury, Maddy has done well this season, reaching the semi-finals of the 100m in the British Championships with her season’s best time of 12.25.

Alisha, 19, from Torphins, and now based at Loughborough University, represented Great Britain in the 200m and relay at the World Junior (U20) Athletics Championships in Tampere, Finland.

Disappointed to miss out on a place in the final by 0.03sec, Alisha competed in the 4x100m relay, with the team winning an excellent bronze medal, recording the third fastest time by a GB junior team. It was a first Scottish medal at the IAAF World Juniors since 1996.

Alisha is now turning her attention to the Scottish Senior Championships, in which she is hoping to win a fourth 200m senior title.

For younger athletes at the club, seven age group teams have made it to the final of the RAM Athletics League in Inverness on September 9.

With full teams competing, the Banchory Stonehaven Club has every chance of doing well in Inverness.

They will be up against teams from the north-east and north of Scotland in what is always an exciting and well attended athletics event.