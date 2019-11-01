Aboyne Golf Club award honorary membership to Kimberley Beveridge

At the season’s prizegiving ceremony held at Aboyne Golf Club on Saturday night, Kimberley Beveridge was given ‘honorary membership’ in recognition of her outstanding achievements in the Amateur Game.

Presenting the award, Club President Justin Grant said “Kimberley has had a fantastic last few seasons culminating in her being crowned Scottish Women’s Amateur Champion at Barassie this year.

“She is also the current Aberdeenshire Ladies County Champion, having won this at Murcar a few weeks earlier.

“A talented junior, Kimberley was a three times Aberdeenshire Girls Champion and represented Scotland Girls and Schools teams.

“Amongst other highlights Kimberley has regularly represented Aberdeenshire Ladies and helped them win the Team County Championship for the first time in 32 years in 2018.

“She also won the prestigious St Andrews Junior Ladies Open Championship in 2018.

“Kimberley won her first full international cap for Scotland in 2014 and her recent form led to Scottish Golf selecting her to win her second cap representing her country in the R&A Women’s Home Internationals at Downfield, Dundee in August of this year.”

Kimberley, aged 24, is a former pupil at Aboyne Academy who still lives in the village and works part time in the professional’s shop at the course.

In her acceptance speech Kimberley said: “It has been a tremendous season and I am overwhelmed that Aboyne Golf Club have seen fit to present me with such a prestigious accolade.

“The club and members have given me so much support and encouragement in recent years and I am very proud to have been awarded Honorary Membership of this fantastic club.”

The oldest club on Royal Deeside, Aboyne has has been selected in recent years by the governing body to host the Scottish Golf Women’s County Finals, the Men’s NE Open – the flagship event in the North East District calendar, a world amateur ranking event and the LGU Coronation Foursomes Regional Finals in 2018.