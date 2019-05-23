All go as Deeside hosts Minis Festival and French visitors

It was a busy weekend for Deeside Rugby at Woodend recently with the Minis and Micros Festival on Saturday May 11 and the U14s hosting the visiting Martignas team.

Guest of honour at this year’s Minis and Micros Festival was Scottish women’s international player Mairi Forsyth from Peterhead.

She took time out of her busy schedule to go along and meet the coaches and present the medals and prizes to the players.

The Mini/Micro Festival was another great success with the usual large numbers of children and a huge amount of support from club members to help make it all happen.

Deeside won the P4 and P5 competitions and they were runners-up in the P7 competition. P6 and micro squads also took part.

Mairi Forsyth, the Scotland international prop, helped give out the trophies and medals.

She spent time also with the Grampian Girls team members and hopefully will help to inspire them.

Sponsors for both events were ConocoPhillips, Leys Estate, Station Garage, Sheridan’s, Ocean Installer, Deeside Water, Strutt & Parker, Bert Macintosh/Knockburn Loch, Banchory Scouts, Palmaris Plant Hire, Vodafone and Rugby Plus.

The weekend of activities for the Martignas group, who hail from Aboyne’s twin town in France, consisted of a barbeque at Knockburn Loch, orienteering at Burnett Park, rugby matches at Woodend after the Minis/Micros tournament, a ceilidh at Learney Hall (with whisky tasting for the adults), a treasure hunt at Scolty, and visits to the pipe band competition at King George V Park in Banchory and Highland Games at Kincardine Castle.

Next year it’s the turn of the Deeside U14s to go to Martignas.

“A bit of juggling of the schedule was required on the Friday due to Martignas’ late arrival because of an air traffic control strike in France,” said a club spokesperson. “One of the French coaches is an air traffic controller but was staying very quiet!

“The only downside was that we lost the game, but made up for it by winning the tug of war.”