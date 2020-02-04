Banchory GC’s hard work recognised at 2020 Golf Environment Awards

Banchory Golf Club are celebrating this week after picking up an award at the 2020 STRI Golf Environment Awards.

The ceremony, sponsored by marketing firm STRI Group, took place in Harrogate last week.

The aim of the awards is to recognise, reward and promote outstanding individuals and golf courses, no matter how big or small, for the time and effort they have put into protecting and preserving their unique surroundings.

With the ever-increasing spotlight on environmental matters, it is fundamentally important for golf courses worldwide to assess what they can do to achieve environmental sustainability protect while continuing to maximise the enjoyment of golf.

Picking up the “Operation Pollinator” award was Banchory Golf Club which has gone from strength to strength during 2019 vastly increasing the areas dedicated to wildflowers.

Naturally seeded areas and also areas sown with species that are appropriate to the local region are both present.

STRI ecologists saw a diverse range of invertebrate species that can only be explained by a course that has been managed appropriately.

Banchory Golf Club Director of Golf Dean Vannet was pleased to see the hard work of Head Groundsman Richard Mullen rewarded.

He said: “Credit where it’s due and this award shows that the work Richard is doing is on point.

“We as a club are trying to be more sustainable and eco friendly in a time where everyone is reducing the amounts of chemicals they use.

“We’re very proud of any award the club receives and we are embracing everything Richard is doing.

“The golf course is in the best condition it has been since he took over five years ago.

“We will continue to give him every support available to help improve the flora and fauna and the natural wildlife around the course.

“Anything that improves the golfers experience while playing can only be a good thing.”

Speaking about the event, STRI head of ecology, Bob Taylor, said: “The Golf Environment Awards were set up 25 years ago to showcase golf’s positive environmental footprint amongst a backdrop of social negativity.

“It has been great to see the way in which such small beginnings have now swelled to what is a major movement, delivering and working towards ecological and environmental best practice throughout the length and breadth of the UK.

“I’m delighted to see there was so much enthusiasm and passion for ecology and the environment in golf at the 2020 GEAs.

“Every year the awards get bigger and better in providing aspirations and goals to both individuals and golf clubs delivering sustainable working.

“A huge congratulations to the winners and finalists of this year’s awards.”