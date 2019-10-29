banchory spring to success

Banchory Trampoline and DMT Club have had an amazingly successful year, culminating with national and international medals.

Members were involved in the British Championships, Scottish Championships and the Loule Cup in Portugal, where five were competing internationally as part of the Scottish double mini trampoline team.

The British Trampoline, Tumbling and DMT Championships were held in Birmingham on the last weekend of September.

The club had four members compete on DMT on the first day in the preliminary round from which the top eight competitors qualify for the final round on the Sunday.

These included Otto Ball, who had qualified for Donside but now trains and competes for Banchory.

All the Banchory members qualified for the finals, making it a busy and exciting finals day. Josh Murray was making his British Championships debut and competed in the boys’ 15-16 age group, finishing in eighth place.

Otto Ball in the 13-14 group made an unfortunate mistake in one of his passes and also finished in eighth place.

Ava Fettes was in a very strong group and finished in a respectable seventh while Morgan James excelled herself and won the 17-21 ladies age group in her first year in this group, a great achievement.

Kim Beattie, who was the defending champion, finished in the silver medal position. Kim was competing new passes in this event and was delighted with the result. She was also awarded a certificate from British Gymnastics as a Master Gymnast, an award given to gymnasts who have represented Britain at two or more Olympic Games or World Championships.

The Scottish Trampoline, Tumbling and DMT Championships were held in Bell’s

