Busy summer for Hollie

Hollie Davidson, the women’s international rugby referee from Aboyne, is in for a busy, jet-setting summer.

She has been chosen to officiate in the Women’s Rugby Super Series in the USA which starts later this month and then heads to Australia for a Test Series in August.

Hollie, who started her rugby career at Aboyne Academy, is to take charge of New Zealand v USA in San Diego on July 2, and will stand as assistant referee for England v USA at the same venue on June 28.

Australia will be her next stop as she is down to referee Australia v New Zealand in Perth, on August 10.

Hollie made her Women’s Six Nations refereeing debut in Wales’ 24-5 bonus-point win over Ireland at Cardiff Arms Park in March after missing out on last year’s Six Nations due to injury.

She was also was the assistant referee for England v France on February 10.