cup is 25th birthday present

Banchory Stags capped their 25th year as a club in the most emphatic manner by winning the Scottish Basketball Association’s Chairman’s Cup.

They emulated their achievement of ten years ago by beating holders BC Lituanica, who were going for their third win in a row.

The venue last Saturday afternoon was the excellent facility of the International School of Aberdeen and there were more than 100 spectators, predominantly supporting the Stags, as the game started.

In the first half there was nothing between the teams with baskets being traded evenly throughout.

Coach Scott Williams masterminded the Stags defence, knowing the potential of Lituanica’s three-point shooting potential; he used an imaginative formation to make life difficult for the opposition and the half ended with both teams tied on 37 points.

In the third quarter the Stags surged into a 10-point lead and with the team now being roared on by their supporters, cheerleaders Ailsa and Iona Williams in particular, the game looked like going the Stags’ way.

However Lituanica hit back with a superb full court press which saw the gap close to four points, but that was as close as they were going to get.

The fourth quarter was still a very even contest but the Stags managed to extend their lead with some outstanding shooting and fully deserved their 14-point win.

It was a very proud team captain Eric Babcock who received the Chairman’s Cup at the end of the match and all the Stags players and coaches were rewarded with winners’ medals.

Top scorers for the Stags were Craig Bruce 20, Damian Kus 18 and Adam Lindsey 14 while Craig Bruce was awarded the MVP prize of a golden basketball. The other heroes on the day for the Stags were Craig Hoey, Euan Mullin, Tim Garry, Jack Griffin, Ryan McKay, Eric Babcock, Duncan Rae, Luke McCann, Scott Williams, Nathan Edwardson, Matt Halliwell, Ray Thomson and Mike Reilly.

The match was covered by roving sports reporter Paul Wilson for River Dee Radio and his report, which includes interviews and commentary, can be found on the radio’s website https://tunein.com/radio/River-Dee-Radio-s274232/