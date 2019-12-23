Deeside call for supporters to  dig deep in bid to build a new home

The groundwork is well under way for the new clubhouse Deeside Rugby are planning for Woodend playing fields in Banchory.

In July, the club applied for permission to build a new clubhouse next to its changing rooms, and McIntosh Plant Hire have begun preparing the ground for building.

Deeside Rugby Club president Ian Finlayson said at the time: “We’ve been trying to do this for a number of years and at the moment we’ve no social space for the youth teams.

“It will be a multi-use space for socialising and training – we could even use it for additional changing rooms if needed.”

This week, he reported: “We are making great progress on our new clubhouse, well the groundworks anyway for now!

“We’ll keep everyone up to date with progress but if you’d like to keep the club dream of ours going then you can help out by donating on our Virgin Money page here: https://uk.virginmoney giving.com/charity-web/ charity/finalCharity Homepage.action?charity Id=1014735

“Every little helps and would be greatly appreciated.

“I hope somebody out there has a big chequebook somewhere!”

Around £14,000 has been raised on the Virgin Money Page, towards a target of £50,000.

In addition, there are club funds and applications for funding which, it is hoped, will raise another £50,000 or so, allowing building work to commence in March/April.

Deeside were recently delighted to collect a much appreciated cheque for £1400 from the Co-op, with £250 of the funds allocated to the recently completed community trim trail and the balance going to the funding for the new clubhouse.

Deeside are holding a Boxing Day Runabout to help with the fundraising effort, starting at 11am at the rugby club pitches (Tartan Touch format). Entry is £3, and there will be a raffle and tea shack to warm up those who need it!

On the playing front Deeside/Garioch Under 18s are off to Hawick on January 11 for the U18 Youth League Cup quarter-final, with a 2pm kick -off.

The same day, Deeside 1sts are away to Aberdeen University Medics in Caledonia North 4, also with a 2pm kick-off.