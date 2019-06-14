Deeside delight as the Calcutta Cup touches down at Woodend

Rugby’s famous Calcutta Cup was on show at Woodend last week as the SRU’s Caledonia North Summer Roadshow stopped off at Deeside Rugby.

Scottish Rugby’s development team visited the Caledonia North region from June 5-8, delivering a series of workshops and sessions at 24 clubs and schools.

Its visit to Banchory on the Wednesday coincided with Tartan Touch night at Deeside, where fans got the chance to see close up the famous trophy Scotland retained with their thrilling 38-38 draw at Twickenham in March.

The roadshow covered in the region of 1500 miles and Chris Hildrey, Caledonia North regional director, said: “The north-east carries great rugby heritage in the Caledonia Region, and our journey during the Summer Roadshow allowed us to enjoy some of the great work being done in the area and say thanks to the clubs, volunteers and players, and recognise their hard work which often goes unsung.

“We had a great time visiting and working with seven clubs and schools in the area – Deeside, Huntly, Mackie, Aberdeenshire and Garioch, and Kemnay and Dyce Academy – and received a warm welcome by all.

“The clubs and our partners arranged some great activity around the region.

“Although there was a bit of travelling between sessions, we enjoyed embracing the region, recognising that is what our clubs, players and families do week in, week out.”

The Calcutta Cup was also on show at Elgin Academy, the Gordon Schools, Rothes and finished up at Highland on Friday night.

The SRU’s director of rugby development, Sheila Begbie MBE, added: “It is expected that this will become an annual event, focussing on different regions in Scotland, and where better to hold our first one than in some of the most scenic areas in the country.”

Tartan Touch will be held at Deeside each Wednesday until the end of June at 6.30pm. It is non-contact fun exercise for all abilities and ages, but under-12s need a parent to accompany them.

There are only eight easy rules and men, women and children can play in mixed teams together. You can enjoy the thrill of rugby without tackling, scrums and kicking.

The aim of the game is to touch the ball down over the opposition goal line, while keeping possession and avoiding being touched. Each team consists of six players and there are no referees, the game is run by the teams. When touched six times, the ball must be given to the other team.

l Deeside were joint third at the Huntly Sevens on Saturday June 1, and Kevin Moir was voted the male player of the tournament.