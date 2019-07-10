Deeside rugby camp

Deeside Rugby are inviting applications to attend the club’s Summer Rugby Camp, which will run from Tuesday, July 30, for three days at the Woodend facility.

The club’s former SVQ modern apprentice Johnny Adams will be organising and running the week with a well-balanced and qualified coaching team.

The camp will run for boys and girls, ages from P4–S6 (school year 2019/20) divided into appropriate, separately coached age groups.

The cost will be £60 for the three days.

A discounted rate of £30 will apply for any subsequent children from the same family.