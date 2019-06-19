First Banchory 10k a runaway success as hundreds take part

The inaugural Run Banchory 10k last Sunday proved to be a huge success, with more than 321 adult runners taking part in the multi-terrain race.

In addition, more than 70 primary school children ran in the 1k kids fun run in the grounds of the King George V Park.

The 10km race started and finished in the King George V Park and followed an undulating mixed-terrain route around Scolty Woods and Blackhall Forest.

The terrain was approximately 50% mix between tarmac and forestry road with only a few metres at the start and end being on grass.

From the male finishers, Ben Ward of Metro Aberdeen was in first place in a time of 36min 37sec, 21 seconds ahead of clubmate Paul Knight.

Calum Martin was in third with a time of 38.15, while veteran Jamie Ross of Deeside Runners was fifth in 39.01 and first in his category.

In the female category, Virginie Barrand won with a time of 41.19, ahead of Emma Roberts (43.11) and Rebecca Watt (44.04).

Sara Henry of Deeside Runners was 3rd Female Vet in 45.54, 41st overall.

Race director Scott Birse hopes the event will grow to have a long and prosperous future: “It was a great day and I have really enjoyed the whole process although I have learned a lot. I aim to improve the event year on year to make it the best it can be.

“I had a fantastic committee around me who all did a great job.

“ I have received many positive comments and there was a great community spirit on the day which was one of my main aims.

“I think Banchory needs something like this. There was a great turnout and hopefully we build on this in the future.

“I want to attract more runners for next year in both the kids and adult races. Overall, there seems to have been a positive response and we will take things step by step to improve it.”

Runner Ann-Marie Yates said: “ It was a fantastically organised event and hopefully it will be as well supported in future years to ensure it continues. A definite event for next year’s calendar.

“It was a fantastic 10k route (wow what a hill) and the marshals were awesome.

“Well done to everyone, thoroughly enjoyed that.”