getting stuck into the beast

The Banchory Beast Race at Knockburn Loch last Saturday raised over £21,000 to help people with chest, heart and stroke conditions.

The epic 10k obstacle race attracted 2000 runners, 200 of whom were running to raise money directly for Chest Heart and Stroke Scotland.

They all got stuck in and tackled a brand new route, new obstacles and even more mud and muck for everyone to climb over, crawl under, wade through and drag themselves under.

Some very tough Scottish terrain tested the stamina of each and every runner. After running through the smoke the first obstacles that runners met was a wall of chest- height bales, followed by a battle through an ice-cold jet blast which took people into the deep swamp crossing, then on through this very challenging race.

This year’s finale had a massive pad where runners were launched horizontally off the brand new water slide.

Chest Heart and Stroke Scotland were the official charity partner of the event.

The charity provides one-to-one support to people in their homes and offers support groups in the community to help them get back to things they love doing.

MSPs Brian Whittle and Liam Kerr were among those taking part, and Brian, MSP (Conservative South Scotland Region) said: “I’m glad to have been able to take part and help raise much needed funds for Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland. When [Scottish Liberal Democrat leader] Willie Rennie first challenged me to take part, he forgot to mention the jet blast and the swamp, but as Willie knows, I can’t resist a challenge, even when it’s a very big, muddy challenge!”

North East region Scottish Conservative MSP Liam added: “In just a few years, the Beast Race has gained a formidable reputation for tough, mud-caked fun.

“I’m up for a challenge in the name of a good cause, whether that’s in the debating chamber or the great outdoors.”

Paul Corrigan, fundraising manager in the north and north-east for Chest Heart and Stroke Scotland, said: “This weekend’s Beast Race was the best yet! To see so many people getting muddy, braving all sorts of messy obstacles and supporting a good cause was inspirational.

“There’s still money to come in, but our incredible runners have definitely raised over £21,000. They didn’t just beat the Beast, they’re helping beat loneliness and the fear that people feel when they go through a chest, heart or stroke condition.”

If you’re interested in running for Chest Heart and Stroke next year, you can get in contact on Facebook at CHSScotland.