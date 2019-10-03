Jaden is Scottish champion at age of nine

Nine-year-old Jaden Anderson of Alford won the 65cc ScotMX Scottish Championship in Tain recently.

He added the Aberdeen & District Motocross Club Championship this week, a title he also won last year, when he came third in the Scottish Championship.

Jaden started racing in motocross when he was just seven years of age, on a 50cc auto. He moved up to the 65cc class at the start of this year, becoming the first rider to win the championship in his rookie year.

He went on to compete at Assen in the Netherlands last weekend after being invited by Yamaha to take part in the Motocross of Nations Super Finale as part of the Yamaha bLU cRU team.

Jaden finished 25th – he was sitting 22nd but had a crash on the last lap.

“He had a fantastic weekend with Yamaha bLU cRU,” said his mum Karen. “It was an amazing experience for him and the other riders.”

The event started on Saturday as the bLUcRU programme was split into 65cc, 85cc and 125cc classes, with nearly 100 of the most promising young Yamaha riders in Europe racing on the same track as the pro MXGP riders.

Beginning with a damp opening free practice session in the morning, the YZ65 youngsters were the first competitors to ride the newly built sand track.

The YZ bLUcRU relished the opportunity to test their machinery and talents on the world stage for the first time, having made the SuperFinale based on their national championship results.

The top three finishers and two carefully chosen wildcards in each category will now be picked to attend the bLUcRU Masterclass in Spain from November 18-20.