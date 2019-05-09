John receives MBE for over  50 years’ service as coach

John Wills, founder and coach of the Banchory Trampoline Club, received his MBE at a ceremony in Banchory East Church on Monday.

John (pictured), who has devoted over 50 years to the community as a trampoline coach, was given his honour by the Lord Lieutenant of Kincardineshire, Mrs Carol Kinghorn,

John, who also founded the double mini trampoline club, was awarded the MBE for services to trampolining in north-east Scotland.

Overseeing all standards from beginners to national levels, he also works at international level and has been successful in broadening the opportunities for children and teenagers of all ages and abilities to become involved in the sport.

This Cinderella of the gymnastics discipline was virtually unknown in the north-east of Scotland outside of military gymnastics until John started the activity in 1961.

Qualifying as a national coach in 1990, he also became a specialist in coaching disabled participants for Aberdeenshire Disability Sport.

By 1999, he was awarded the status of international performance judge, one of only three in Scotland.

For all this, he considers his greatest achievements to be helping those with physical and mental disabilities at both the world-acclaimed Rudolph Steiner School and Camphill Community sheltered housing for the disabled.

Such is John’s standing in the community, he was unanimously nominated to take part in the Olympic Torch Relay of 2012, this being followed by the nomination to carry the Commonwealth Baton through his home town of Banchory in 2014.

John has encouraged his students to become coaches themselves, with the Banchory club now being amongst the top three in Scotland, producing a regular crop of Scottish and British champions and competitors at international events. For all this, he still finds time to be an elder at his local church.