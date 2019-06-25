nicole’s jumping for joy

Banchory teenager Nicole Lockhead Anderson celebrated her first ever win in the Longines International Arena at the weekend.

Competing in the prestigious Al Shira’aa Hickstead Derby Meeting, the 17-year-old showjumper produced a flying performance during the jump-off phase to take the top spot in the Kingsman 7&8 Year Old Championship on Sunday riding Here I Am B.

Nicole, who was up against some of the top international riders in the country, said afterwards: “It feels amazing, he’s an amazing horse and he gave me everything.”

She also finished seventh on Manolito P.

Nicole is no stranger to international competition, having represented Team GB in 2018 at the FEI European Pony Championships for Ponies hosted by Bishop Burton College, where the team jumped their way to secure a gold medal.

This is her debut season on horses as a senior and this latest win is an incredible achievement for the young rider, making her one to watch for the future as she looks to have a promising career ahead of her.