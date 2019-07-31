Scotland call-up for Aboyne golfing trio

Aboyne Golf Club continues to make waves on the international stage, with three of its female members being called up by Scotland.

Shannon McWilliam, Carmen Griffiths and Kimberley Beveridge will represent their country in the Home Internationals at Downfield, Dundee between August 5-7.

Aboyne's Shannon McWilliam

Shannon, 19, and Kimberley, 24, are in the ladies team whilst 15-year-old Carmen is in the girls squad. Both teams comprise seven players.

The R&A Women’s Home Internationals were first played in 1902 whilst the girls competition was first played in 1935. Scotland were crowned ladies champions in 2018 after defeating Ireland on home turf in the deciding match at Ballybunion.

Teams from England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales compete against each other in matches which consist of three foursomes and six singles, each over the same 18 holes, with the foursomes being played first.

The scores are calculated by team results, with each team scoring one point for a team win and half a point for a halved match.

Aboyne's Carmen Griffiths

If two or more countries score an equal number of team points and have each won the same number of individual games, the tie will be resolved by aggregating the number of holes played in individual games won and the team with the fewest number of holes played is the winner.

Aboyne ladies captain Janice Innes said: “It is a delight to have three of our female members chosen for the Home Internationals.

“Whilst we have been aware for a long time of their respective outstanding talent, it is great to see their hard work and ability recognised by others. We wish them all every success during the tournament.”

Club president Justin Grant added: “Everyone at Aboyne Golf Club is so pleased and proud for all three of them. For Aboyne to have three representatives at international level, including the Scottish Amateur champion, is truly unique.

“I doubt there is another club in the home nations – women or men – that can boast such an achievement. As well as reflecting on their individual hard work and dedication, it also shows what a fantastic golf course Aboyne is to hone your skills.”

Kimberley won the Scottish Women’s Amateur Championship at Barassie recently, and was crowned Aberdeenshire Ladies county champion a few weeks earlier at Murcar.

Shannon and Carmen represented GB & Ireland against Europe in the senior and junior Vagliano Trophies at Royal St George’s the same weekend as Kimberley’s triumph at the end of June.

Carmen battled her way into the last eight of the Scottish Girls’ Amateur Championship at Rosemount, Blairgowrie earlier this month while last year Shannon won the Border Championship at East London in South Africa.