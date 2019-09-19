Scotland’s Katy riding high but needs help on road to Wales

Young Katy Parvin of Peterculter has been selected to ride for Scotland for the second year in a row, in Wales next month.

Katy, aged 11, is an endurance rider and was asked to ride the 80k race ride in an adult slot but because of the English rules she is too young so has had to downgrade to a two-day 80k.

In Scotland she has raced up to 80km (50 miles ) in a day with her pony Misty.

Now the Culter Primary School pupil is looking for local businesses to sponsor her as she heads for the Home International and Celtic Challenge on October 5-6 at the Red Dragon, in Builth Wells.

“I’m starting to add up the costs and it’s starting to get scary so I’m looking for either financial support (sponsorship) or ideas how to get the support I need,” Katy told the Deeside Piper this week.

“My piggy bank is rather empty, everything I have goes on my pony Misty.

“We are to be at the Red Dragon Competition which is being held at the Welsh Showground we are expected to be there on Wednesday October 2, so will have to leave Aberdeen on Tuesday to give Misty a rest halfway through our trip. It’s a big effort for her to balance in a trailer for hours.

“We will be competing on the Saturday and Sunday and returning home on Monday.

“To keep costs down we will take our tent and if the weather is really bad we will sleep in the horse trailer with an air bed when we get there.”

Katy estimates the total cost of the Wales trip at around £1100, and added: “Misty’s saddle is falling apart, it’s between 20 and 30 years old and doesn’t fit properly and we use extra saddle pads to make it fit. A new saddle would cost us £1450.”

In last year’s Home International and Celtic Challenge, Katy won the Top Junior Trophy and was part of the winning team. In addition she was the highest placed junior in the Scottish Championships last year, winning the Highland Trooper Trophy.

In the Scottish Endurance Riding Club Grampian End of Year Awards she won a host of trophies including the Junior Trophy and was Anouska Rising Star Award runner-up. To top it all off, Katy was Aberdeenshire Sports Council’s Young Female (U18) of the Year.