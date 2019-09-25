Westdyke join in fun

Westdyke Community Club in Westhill had a team of 150 players, coaches and their families running in the JDRF One Fun Run event at Lochter Activity Park last Sunday.

It was a 2.5km obstacle course through water, mud and paint bombs.

“We have had fantastic support, with some squads cancelling training or matches to allow players to attend,” said Gillian Robson, the vice-secretary of the club.

“We set up a Just Giving page, where the money raised will be split 50/50 between the club and JDRF (Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation). The current total is £2435.

“Our players absolutely loved it and we are really proud of the team spirit on the day. The beautiful sunshine added to the enjoyment.”