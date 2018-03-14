Aberdeen welcomes a Pearl of a singer

Singer Elkie Brooks has been on a musical journey for the past five decades – and has no intention of stopping any time soon.

Her current tour takes her to Aberdeen’s His Majesty’s Theatre, this Saturday, March 17.

Elkie gained her biggest success in the late 1970s and 1980s and has been nominated twice for Brit Awards.

She is known for her powerful husky voice and hit singles such as Pearl’s a Singer, Lilac Wine, Don’t Cry Out Loud, Fool (If You Think It’s Over) and No More the Fool.

Expect to hear all these great songs, and more, as they feature on her recent hit album ‘Elkie Brooks – Pearls – The Very Best Of’.

For tickets to Elkie Brooks’ show in Aberdeen see www.aberdeenperformingarts.com