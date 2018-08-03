Aboyne Cello Festival approaches its grand finale

The Aboyne Cello Festival concert series has been continuing throughout this week.

It reaches a finale this weekend with events on Saturday and Sunday.

On Saturday, Torphins’ Mid Deeside Church is the venue for Philip Higham to be joined by Kim Vaughan in the Jacchini Duo.

They will be performing a feast of pieces from French and Italian composers with their inimitably refined interpretations and verve.

The final concert of the series is the Giant Cello Ensemble at Tarland Hall on Sunday.

This involves all participants in the Summer School part of the Aboyne Cello Festival in a fun evening, the highlight of which will be the Haydn C major Cello Concerto performed with aplomb by Philip Higham.

All concerts start at 7.30pm and have interval refreshments.

Details are available at www.aboynecellos.co.uk