All set for a summer art highlight in Aboyne

Preparations are well under way for one of the summer highlights in Aboyne.

Artaboyne, the annual art exhibition, will be taking place at the Victory Hall from Saturday, July 21 until Saturday, August 11.

The well-established exhibition of work by more than 40 North-east artists includes painting, photography, jewellery, sculpture, woodwork ceramics and prints.

One of the organisers, Lorna Purvis, said: “There is plenty of time to keep popping in as the exhibition changes as work is sold.

“Artists are on hand to help and discuss the work, refreshments are available, easy parking and wheelchair access.

“Artaboyne looks forward to welcoming its visitors.”

The event attracts a mix of local people and visitors and last year’s was well attended.

Entry is free and the exhibition is open daily from 10am–6pm.