Barbershop chorus wants new voices

A North-east barbershop group is launching a recruitment drive.

The Granite City Chorus is made up of men of all ages with one thing in common - they love to sing.

Members come from around the Aberdeen and Deeside areas.

They are inviting new members with a free Learn to Sing course starting on Tuesday (January 22).

The course will run for four weeks in Woodside Parish Church Hall, Aberdeen, at 7pm.

The chorus’s John Conroy said: “There is no obligation other than to enjoy the four-week experience and you may choose to do no more than learn to sing or to move on to other singing groups.

“However, most of our chorus started with this course in previous years and stayed on to sing in the four-part harmony a cappella style.

“It is open to all males, it is free and no experience or musical knowledge is required.”

The music director and experienced singers will teach newcomers everything they need to sing and perform as a chorus singer.

Would-be recruits can join the course on any Tuesday and will get a warm welcome.