Barn announces series of Rainbow Season films in June

The Barn Arts Centre in Banchory is hosting a season of films created in partnership with Grampian Pride, called the Rainbow Season.

Marking the first Pride celebration in the North-east in over a decade, the Barn will be showcasing three LGBT+ films from 2017 on Wednesdays this month.

Dawn Hawkins, Barn marketing manager, said: “We are so excited to be including this strand in our summer programme, showing these films to an audience who might not be aware of or have had easy access to them normally.”

In conjunction with the film season, the venue has developed Rainbow Passes, aimed at young people with the added bonus of film festival and creative zine-making workshops on Saturday, July 8.

The Rainbow Season is funded from Film Hub Scotland.

Tickets are £6/£4 concession in advance; £8/£6 concession on the door.