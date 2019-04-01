Barn hosts children’s art festival

The Barn in Banchory is launching a new arts festival for children this week.

BLOOM, which runs from April 4-7, continues the Barn’s long-standing focus of linking nature and creativity.

The festival will have a varied programme which will include bookbug sessions with Aberdeenshire libraries, and family friendly fun in the Wild Garden with Wild Garden Seedlings.

Asylon Theatre will present its Home Sweet Garden workshop and the Song of the Sea (PG) will be screened.

WMS will perform The Starlicht Runaway, a magical show for children and families that combines music and storytelling.

The festival will also feature free, drop-in craft sessions each day.