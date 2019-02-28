Braemar Mountain Festival gets under way

Hundreds of people are expected to head to Braemar for the third annual mountain festival which is getting under way today.

The four-day celebration of mountain life will see more than 40 events in and around the village, including live music performances, guest speakers, workshops and art exhibitions.

A lack of snow has forced some activities to withdrawn from the programme.

The festival runs until Sunday, with limited tickets still available for the day and evening programme.

One of the organisers, Alastair Hubbard, said: “We’ve been blown away by the support for the festival and can’t wait to kick off this year’s programme.”

The diverse schedule offers people of all ages and abilities the opportunity to enjoy the outdoors and try something new.