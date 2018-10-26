Cua bring ‘Atlantean’ music to North-east

Popular Irish band Cua are bringing their contemporary cutting-edge folk music to Strathdon’s Glenbuchat Hall.

John Davidson, Shane Booth and Ros O’Meara create dynamic and contrasting instrumentation and vocal arrangements. The group have an expansive acoustic soundtrack blending guitars, fiddle, bouzouki, percussion and three-harmony arrangements to create a world music folk styling they call ‘Atlantean’.

Cua have steadily built a reputation and following for their engaging, passionate and highly original performances.

They pride themselves on their diversity, with subtle nods to many genres, whilst keeping a folk, world, roots and traditional line throughout.

All members are multi-instrumentalists and are inspired by many aspects of the musical spectrum, from jazz to classical, traditional to music therapy, bluegrass to acapella. Their neo-classical approach to music is what they believe is creating an Atlantean style that is inspired by the history, landscape and peoples of the Atlantic areas.

Cua are at Glenbuchat Hall on Saturday, November 3, at 7.30pm. To reserve tickets, call 019756 41303 or email events@glenbuchatmusic.co.uk