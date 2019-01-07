Deeside Orchestra tunes up for concert

The Deeside Orchestra is gearing up for its traditional New Year concert.

It will hold its party-themed event in the Victory Hall in Aboyne on Saturday, January 12, at 7.30pm.

The concert will feature an evening of favourite music, songs and dancing.

It is an opportunity for the local community to join friends at a table to eat, have a drink and enjoy some popular music.

The orchestra will be joined by soloists Moira Docherty, soprano, Tara Leiper, piano, and there will dancing to the ceilidh music of the Rob McCombie Duo.

Orchestra chairperson Claire Brown said: “We stage three concerts a year in venues local to Aboyne and Banchory.

“These are normally in November, January and June, when we focus on playing popular light and classical music, such as songs and melodies from shows, familiar orchestral theme tunes and popular concertos, the latter with the assistance of local professional musicians.”

The Deeside Orchestra was formed in 1984 to give adult musicians of all abilities the opportunity to get together to play classical music.

Claire added: “Some of the original members still come along, including Andy Linklater, who established the orchestra and has been a driving force for both classical and Scottish music in the area for many decades.

“There are presently 38 members who meet every Tuesday evening in the Victory Hall, Aboyne.

“Some come from as far away as Insch, Kintore and Cults to play with us.

“We draft in extra guest players and soloists from the wider Aberdeenshire community where necessary for our concerts.”

The orchestra is keen to welcome new members. Anyone interested should visit www.deeside-orchestra.co.uk.