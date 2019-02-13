Drama club’s festival plays

Banchory Drama Club will be taking two productions to a festival in Aberdeen this week.

In recent years, the club has entered several productions into the Scottish Community Drama Festival (SCDA), and has met with success, winning various awards.

This year’s productions are both newly compiled by local writer Drew Young.

‘The Train’ is a serious piece - with all the action on board a train during WW2.

By way of a contrast, ‘The Corrida’ is lighter, featuring members of an ad hoc ping-pong club who decide, in a rash moment, to stage a bullfight in their Deeside village.

The North-east section of the festival takes place in the Craig Centre for Performing Arts at Robert Gordon’s College from tomorrow (Thursday) until Saturday.

Tickets can be obtained from www.ticketsource.co.uk/scda-aberdeen, and more information can be found on the SDCA Facebook page.

There will be an additional local performance of each play on Thursday, February 21, in Banchory Town Hall at 7.30pm. Entry is free.