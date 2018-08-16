Enjoy a lorra, lorra great Cilla songs at Aberdeen theatre

Anyone Who Had a Heart would surely agree that Cilla – The Musical is a show worth seeing.

After a sensational run across the country, Cilla comes to His Majesty’s Theatre, Aberdeen, from September 4-8.

Continuing with her phenomenal portrayal of the nation’s sweetheart is Kara Lily Hayworth as Cilla, who beat thousands of hopefuls in the nationwide open auditions for the coveted role.

Andrew Lancel will be returning with his unrivalled depiction of the iconic Brian Epstein. They’ll be welcoming Alexander Patmore in the role of the devoted Bobby Willis.

Cilla – The Musical, is a spectacular and heart-warming musical adaptation of the critically acclaimed ITV mini-series based on the early life of Cilla Black, by BAFTA award winner Jeff Pope.

The show has been met with Five Star reviews and standing ovations up and down the country, and was also nominated for Best New Musical at the What’s On Stage awards.

The story follows the extraordinary life of the ordinary teenage girl from Liverpool, Priscilla White, and her rocky, yet incredible, rise to fame.

By the age of just 25 she was recognised as international singing star Cilla Black.

By the age of 30 she had become Britain’s favourite television entertainer, headlining Blind Date, Surprise Surprise and many more.

The musical score features the ultimate soundtrack to the ’60s including Cilla’s greatest hits.

Songs include Anyone Who Had a Heart, Alfie and Something Tells Me, alongside a backdrop of the legendary ‘Liverpool Sound’, including the Beatles’ Twist and Shout, and American influences like California Dreamin’ by The Mamas and The Papas and many more.

For tickets to see Cilla – The Musical, go to www.aberdeenperformingarts.com/