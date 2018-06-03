Juliet Cadzow joins cast of HMT panto

Having already announced that Holby City star Lee Mead will play The Prince in this year’s HMT pantomime Snow White, alongside Aberdeen’s own panto‐superstars Alan McHugh and Jordan Young, the theatre has announced that River City star Juliet Cadzow will join the cast as The Wicked Queen.

Scottish film and television actor Juliet Cadzow plays Edie McCredie in the award‐winning CBBC children’s TV series Balamory and stars as Suzie Fraser in River City on BBC Scotland.

Juliet’s other TV credits are extensive and include appearances in Coronation Street, The Bill, Casualty, Taggart, Rab C Nesbitt, Skins, Still Game, Doctor Finlay, Take the High Road, A&E, Hamish Macbeth, The Stonehouse Affair, Madelaine Smith, Cardiac Arrest, Scotch and Wry and Purves and Pekkala.

As a panto‐regular, Juliet has worked extensively with Stanley Baxter, Jimmy Logan, Rikki Fulton, Gerard Kelly and Elaine C Smith.

Aberdeen Performing Arts chief executive, Jane Spiers said: “Juliet’s impressive career speaks for itself and we couldn’t be happier to welcome her to HMT for this year’s panto. I can’t wait to see what her and the rest of the cast have got in store for us all!”

Michael Harrison, managing director of pantomime producer Qdos Entertainment said: “We are delighted to have Juliet with us in our Aberdeen pantomime this Christmas.

"Juliet is a much‐loved Scottish talent and we know that she’s going to be wonderfully evil in her role as Wicked Queen!”.

Snow White opens on Saturday, December 1 and tickets are available from www.aberdeenperformingarts.com