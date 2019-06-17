Louise Connell happy to put her name to new collection of songs

Scottish singer-songwriter Louise Connell has released her new double album ‘Squall Echo Rale’.

Featuring some of her most powerful songs, this bumper 19 track offering is sure to resonate with fans old and new, as well as cementing her status as a gifted, emotive songwriter and a truly unique performer.

The distinctive artwork by James Marsh on the cover of 'Squall Echo Rale'.

Recording and performing previously as Reverieme, Louise received critical acclaim for her first studio album ‘Straw Woman’ in 2016.

For her latest material, the enigmatic singer-songwriter decided it was to time to strip back the disguise and take the music forward under her own name.

“I love writing songs. I see it as catching the ideas and words that are hurling around us all and turning them into pieces of music that help life make more sense.

“Songs are the version of you that communicates with your audience, and I felt it was unnecessary to continue performing under a stage name when my songs were so openly and honestly mine (plus, it’s far easier to spell and pronounce Louise Connell than Reverieme). I hope this album shows the progression from where I began to where I am now.”

In addition to recording an album which expressed her originality, Louise had the honour of having a thought-provoking album sleeve created by legendary artist and designer, James Marsh.

Squall Echo Rale is out now and available from iTunes, Apple Music, Deezer, spotify and Amazon.

