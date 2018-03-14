Meet the Nicest Kids in Town when Hairspray hits the stage in Aberdeen

One of the West End’s favourite musical comedies, Hairspray, is returning to His Majesty’s Theatre in Aberdeen from Monday, March 19, to Saturday, March 24.

It’s Baltimore, 1962. Tracy Turnblad is a big girl with big hair and an even bigger dream: to dance her way on to national TV, and into the heart of teen idol Link Larkin.

Tracy’s audition makes her a local star and soon she is using her new-found fame to fight for integration.

But can she win equality – and Link’s heart – without denting her ’do?

Featuring the hit songs Welcome To The 60s, You Can’t Stop The Beat, The Nicest Kids in Town and many more, it’s the ultimate feelgood musical.

Based on John Waters’ 1988 cult movie of the same name, which starred Divine and Ricki Lake, Hairspray originally opened to rave reviews on Broadway in 2002, winning eight Tony Awards.

Following the musical’s phenomenal success on stage, a film of the musical was released in 2007 starring John Travolta and Michelle Pfeiffer.

The current touring stage production’s cast includes former X Factor favourite Brenda Edwards as Motormouth Maybelle.

Brenda’s life changed forever when she entered The X factor in 2005, reaching the semi finals.

Since then she has landed numerous stage roles, including Mama Morton in Chicago, Pearl Pastor in Carmen Jones and Killer Queen in We Will Rock You.

Award-winning comedian Norman Pace – probably best known as half of the comedy duo, Hale & Pace – plays Wilbur Turnblad.

And Matt Rixon, son of actor and TV presenter Matthew Kelly, who has a long list of theatre credits, takes on the role of Edna Turnblad.

Newcomer Rebecca Mendoza makes her professional debut as Tracy.

Rebecca trained at the Italia Conti Academy of Theatre Arts, where she appeared in several in-house production and graduated in July 2017 with a diploma in Musical Theatre.

She is delighted to be making her professional debut in this iconic musical.

Tickets for Hairspray at His Majesty’s Theatre are available online at www.aberdeenperformingarts.com.