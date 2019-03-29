Mother’s Day treat in store at Grampian Transport Museum

Staff at Grampian Transport Museum in Alford have laid on a special treat for Mother’s Day this weekend.

Volunteers will bring a range of classic and prestige cars to give mums a free chauffeured ride around the track and they’ll be welcomed with chocolates on their arrival.

Sunday will be the second day of the museum’s 2019 season.

GTM events co-ordinator Neil Thomson, who is organising the day, said: “Mums are very special visitors to the museum throughout the year, bringing their families along to have a great day out.

“We thought Mother’s Day was an excellent opportunity to give them their own treat.”

Classic cars taking part will vary from Bullnose Morris to Jaguar.

There is also a special ‘first’ for the museum with a limited number of rides in the only mini-based ‘Outspan Orange’ in private ownership.