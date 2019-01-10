Night of unadulterated fun at Aberdeen’s Lemon Tree is Craig Hill’s goal

Following hugely successful tours of Australia and the UK and his 2oth successful season at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, Craig is currently on tour kicking the rest of the country into touch with his own unique brand of much-loved humour.

This show is soooooo not about fit-baws! Jockstrap yourself in for a ‘balls-out’ funny night of no-holds-barred comedy – it’s all gonna kick off as Scotland’s favourite Kilted Comedian shoots into the Lemon Tree, Aberdeen, on Saturday, January 26.

Internationally renowned for his cheeky, irreverent and high-octane performances, Craig’s razor-sharp improvisation and his unsurpassed audience rapport combine brilliantly for a unique show of pure, unadulterated fun.

Posters for C’Mon the Lads may well have Craig kicking a football, but don’t expect much talk about Match Of The Day or 4-4-2 formations.

The show is what he does best – a riotous mix of audience interaction, and razor sharp stand-up.

He opens and closes with a high-tempo music number, and the energy levels simply don’t drop.

It may look and feel spontaneous as he bounces off the feedback from folk across the audience, but he plate spins all their stories and comments with incredible speed, while also bringing out his own batch of stories and observations from his travels.

“People ask me all the time ‘where do you get your energy from?’ It comes from the audience,” he said. “I thrive on it. And it’s infectious. I have as much fun as the audience .”

Firmly established as one of Scotland’s best-loved entertainers, Craig has sold out his previous 19 Edinburgh Festival Fringe seasons.

A past winner of the Radio Forth Fringe Award his extensive sell-out UK and worldwide tours include annual comedy festival seasons in Sydney, Melbourne and Perth.

He has performed at London’s Palladium, hosted a specially created alternative variety show Craig Hill’s Forbidden Vaudeville for Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber and in 2015 was UK Ambassador for Montreaux Comedy Festival’s Joke Nation contest.

He has numerous BBC TV series to his name, his international TV credits include Australian comedy panel show Good News Week, hosting Sydney Comedy Festival’s prestigious Cracker Night gala and storming Montreal’s all-alumni showcase The Best Of Just For Laughs as well as hosting their all-star Britcom lineup.

Last year saw Craig don his gumboots, put on his camouflage kilt and make his Glastonbury debut, and earlier this year he headlined the comedy at Holland’s Paaspop festival.

Tickets to see Craig Hill the Lemon Tree are available online at Aberdeen Performing Arts