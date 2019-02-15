Pick of the pops for lunch

A charity has announced plans for a special music-themed lunch event to raise funds for its cancer support services in the North-east, including Banchory and Ballater.

The CLAN Jukebox Lunch is one its most popular events and this year guests will be asked to choose their favourite tunes, which will be played throughout the afternoon.

It will take place on Friday, May 10, at the Marcliffe Hotel and Spa.

In 2018, more than 200 men and women attended the annual event, which raised £12,000 for CLAN’s cancer support services.

During the afternoon there will be a raffle and auction, live entertainment and a two-course lunch provided by the hotel’s renowned chefs.

Guests will also be treated to a shopping experience in which local crafters will showcase artworks, gifts and clothing items.

Steph McCann, CLAN Cancer Support’s fundraising team manager, said: “The CLAN Lunch is one of our most popular annual events, and we are excited to be adding a new theme this year where guests can request their favourite songs.

“The CLAN lunch is always very popular, so we would encourage people to book their place now to avoid missing out.”

The lunch will run from 11am until 4pm.