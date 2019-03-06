Scottish Opera Highlights on show at Deeside Theatre

Scottish Opera’s much-loved Opera Highlights show will be at Deeside Theatre, Aboyne, this Saturday, March 9.

Sara Brodie directs a programme of works by composers from across the centuries, from Handel and Gluck, to Mozart, Verdi, Britten and Bernstein, carefully curated by Scottish Opera’s Head of Music Derek Clark. Scottish Opera Emerging Artist 2018/19 soprano Lucy Anderson, who sang the role of Countess Ceprano in the Company’s 2018 revival of Rigoletto, mezzo-soprano Heather Ireson, tenor Tom Smith and baritone Harry Thatcher join music director/pianist Elizabeth Rowe to bring to life some of opera’s best-known arias alongside hidden gems and forgotten favourites.

Sara said: “Opera Highlights 2019 offers a dazzling array of operatic hits from Wagner to Gilbert and Sullivan. We promise an evening of frivolities, folly and flirtation as our singers take you to the depths of the underworld, Paris at dawn, a Viennese masked ball and a tryst by the Thames.

“Four erstwhile travellers journey the seas of love and back again, in scenes of picaresque torment and delight, to warm your hearts on a chilly night.”

For more information and tickets see the Scottish opera website