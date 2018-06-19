SuperCLAN gears up for cancer charity fundraising drive

A popular event which will see spectacular collection of supercars gather in the north-east of Scotland to raise funds for a leading cancer support charity will return this summer.

SuperCLAN, which first took place in 2011, is back for an eighth year and will take place on Sunday, July 8, with all proceeds going to CLAN Cancer Support.

The event attracts car enthusiasts from across Scotland and supercar owners are invited to take part in the drive which will begin and end at the Marcliffe Hotel and Spa in Aberdeen.

Ross Gatt, organiser and founder of the event, hopes to welcome more than 40 vehicles with an array of prestigious cars already secured, including a Lamborghini Huracan, Ferrari 488 and McLaren 650s.

The SuperCLAN cars will set off in the morning and follow a route through the Grampians, via the Kildrummy Inn Hotel in Alford for teas and coffees, to the Glenfiddich Distillery in Dufftown for lunch.

The return leg will see SuperCLAN arrive at the Marcliffe Hotel and Spa at 3.30pm where the cars will be on display, with members of the public welcome to come along, make donations and view the special collection.

Ross Gatt is proud to again be supporting CLAN Cancer Support through the SuperCLAN event, which has been sponsored by Aston Martin Edinburgh, Cavitas Energy, Jamieson & Carry, Bairds Pharmacy, Eserve International, and Ewens Of Cornhill Ltd.

He said: “We’re delighted that SuperCLAN has gone from strength to strength over the years and now attracts prestigious vehicles from across Scotland who relish the chance to take part in this drive while helping to raise vital funds for such a worthwhile local charity.

“During the past seven years we have raised more than £60,000 for CLAN Cancer Support and with this year already looking to be bigger and better than ever, we aim to raise a considerable amount in 2018.

“This event takes a huge amount of effort for me to organise, therefore the support we receive from those taking part and local business sponsors is fantastic and I’m looking forward to a very successful event this summer.”

Steph Dowling, CLAN Cancer Support fundraising team manager, said: “It has been a pleasure to work with the team behind SuperCLAN during the past eight years and watch it develop into such a well-supported, unique event in the north-east attracting so many sought-after vehicles and their proud owners.

“I’m sure the event will be a big success this year and it’s great to see so many high-performance cars in one place, they’ve always been a big attraction to the public

“Ross and his team are forecasting a bumper event and we look forward to joining members of the public to welcome the cars home to the Marcliffe Hotel and Spa on the Sunday afternoon.”

For more information about SuperCLAN, please join the event’s Facebook page, or visit: www.superclan.co.uk