Banchory pianist plays charity concert

A young Banchory pianist is playing his first solo concert of classical music this week to raise funds for Camphill Communities.

Finn Stevenson-Robb, 19, a former Banchory Young Musician of the Year, decided he wanted to give something back to the organisation which has supported his brother and his family over the years.

Finn’s brother Rohan attended Camphill School Aberdeen, is currently at Cairnlee in Bieldside and now works at Newton Dee.

Finn said: ‘We have all benefited from the support of Camphill over the years.

“My brother loves Camphill – so we do too. We see, close-up, the amazing work they do for people with special needs.’

He added: “I will be playing works by Chopin, Haydn, Handel, Debussy with some Scottish tunes that I love thrown in.’

The concert is at the Phoenix Centre, Newton Dee Village, Bieldside, on Friday from 7.30-8.30pm.

Entry is free but donations can be made to Camphill.