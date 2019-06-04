Museum ‘muster’ for military vehicles

Grampian Transport Museum has put a call out to the owners of military vehicles.

They are being invited to bring them to its parade ground in Alford this Sunday (June 9) to go on display for the 2019 Military Vehicle Tattoo.

Previous events have attracted a wide variety of notable exhibits from ‘Desert Rats’ motorcycles to a Centurion tank – and everything between.

Additional vehicles already entered this year are a ‘film star’ military Land Rover which has featured in The Crown, Downton Abbey and Midsomer Murders, a ‘Greyhound’ armoured car and another Land Rover called ‘Valerie’, which was equipped for detecting nuclear, biological and chemical warfare particles during the first Gulf War.

Assistant curator and events co-ordinator at the museum, Neil Thomson, is hoping this year’s event will be the best yet.

He told the Piper: “The 2018 Military Vehicle Tattoo was an excellent day.

“Not only did we have a tremendous display, but a lot of people said they had or knew of other vehicles and military memorabilia which they would like to bring along.

“This is our call for them to enter for the 2019 event and help us to make it really special at a time when the World War II D-Day landings are being commemorated on their 75th anniversary.”

Neil added: “For spectators at the event there will lots of military displays including vehicles, weapons and equipment representing decades of military activity around the world.

“There will also be a parade of the vehicles around the track, activities for children, food and refreshments and the museum to be explored.

“It will be a great day out for all ages.”

Further details about Sunday’s event can be found on the museum’s website at www.gtm.org.uk.