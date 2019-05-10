Record numbers for ‘fast disappearing’ vehicle show

There is a record entry for Grampian Transport Museum’s How Many Left? event on Sunday (May 12).

More than 120 vehicles previously mass produced, but of which there are now less than 500, will be on display at Alford from 12.30-4.30pm.

For many, they will bring back memories of the Hillman Imp, Vauxhall Cavalier, Ford Escort, original Mini, Metro, Marina and Rover, alongside Saab, Citroen, Mercedes, BMW, DeLorean.

Event organiser and museum assistant curator Neil Thomson said: “Our target this year was 100 cars so of course we are thrilled to see so many entered. It will be a great day.”

Entry is £7 adult, £6 concession and £1 for children up to 15.