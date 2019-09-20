Scots artist’s talks at Milton Gallery

A Scottish artist who brings some of the country’s much-loved scenes and landmarks to life in his own way will be hosting two talks in Deeside this weekend.

Jonathan Wheeler will visit the Milton Art Gallery at Milton of Crathes, on Saturday and Sunday to give an insight into the skills and techniques he uses to produce his signature works.

Born in Lancashire in 1958, he now lives in Findhorn and exhibits in galleries around the UK as well as in USA, Canada, Australia and Brazil.

The artist will be at the Milton Art Gallery from 11am until 4pm with talks between 11.30am and noon, and 2.30–3pm on both days.